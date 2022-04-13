Rashmika Mandanna ‘smiles through the pain’ as she does intense training in latest VIDEO

Rashmika Mandanna is juggling multiple projects at the moment in both South and Bollywood. One needs a high level of fitness to maintain such hectic work commitments. The Pushpa star likes to mix it up with her workout regime. In the latest video shared by her, the actress can be seen doing a mix of yoga, cardio exercise and intense weight training as part of her workout session. The clip was captioned, “Smiling through the pain yo”.

Besides being a fitness junky, Rashmika Mandanna is also a pet lover. She adores her dog Aura and tries to take her furry friend with her wherever possible. Yesterday, the Bheeshma star posted an adorable pic with Aura. The stunner was seen getting a special facial from her pet. She even gave it a unique name, salvia facial.

Check out the video below:

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna will soon start filming for the second part of her 2021 film Pushpa alongside Allu Arjun. The project name, Pushpa: The rule will also be directed by Sukumar, just like the original flick. She has also signed up to be the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in Thalapathy66. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the venture went to the floors recently. She is also playing a crucial role in Dulquer Salmaan's next with Hanu Raghavapudi, named Sita Ramam .

After spearing her magic in the South, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be heading to Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra fronted spy thriller, Mission Majnu. The actress will continue her B-town journey with Amitabh Bachchan headlined Goodbye and Ranbir Kapoor headlined Animal.

Also Read: PICS: Srinidhi Shetty makes a strong case for ethnic wear in a green outfit with statement jewellery