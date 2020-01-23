Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on her Bollywood plans; Says 'I want to see how it works'

Rashmika Mandanna was likely to make her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. However, things didn't work out as planned.
4996 reads Mumbai Updated: January 23, 2020 03:13 pm
Kannada and Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most sought after actress in the industry. From Geetha Govindam to Kirik Party and her latest film Sarileru Neekevvaru, Rashmika Mandanna is doing great in her professional space. In fact, she was likely to make her Bollywood debut with Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. However, things didn't work out as planned. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to see her making a way to Bollywood and we guess, Rashmika is as excited as her fans. 

In an interview to BL, Rashmika Mandanna shared about her Bollywood plans. She said, "Right now, I want to experiment and see how Bollywood works. I am a curious cat. I need to know everything and I am a very ambitious person. And for me, language doesn't matter. I didn't know how to speak Tamil or Telugu, but now I know."

Sharing about the first film that she thought could have ousted her from the industry, the Dear Comrade actress said, "When Kirik Party released, I thought I would do this one film and get out of the industry. It's not like I have a place in the industry. When the film released, people accepted me with so much love and it started worrying me that I need to do more films and need to do better. I didn't really act in that film. I don't know how to act." 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

Rashmika recently hit the headlines after IT officials seized undeclared assets of Rs 3.94 crore from her home and found a loophole in the IT returns. 

A few days before the IT raid, Rashmika Mandanna was asked about being the highest-paid actress in the industry. She was quoted as saying, “Highest-paid, who said? I am not the highest-paid actress. I am just taking baby steps in film industry.

Credits :Bollywood Life

