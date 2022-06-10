Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on her role in Thalapathy 66; Recalls a childhood memory of Vijay

It is well known fact that Rashmika Mandanna is super excited for her next Thalapathy66 with Thalapathy Vijay. The actress has been a fan of the Tamil superstar for a very long time and is on cloud nine about the film. While we already witnessed her fangirl moments for Vijay at the launch ceremony and shoot videos, the actress now revealed in an interview with Filmfare how she got the film and her role.

Rashmika Mandanna revealed how she got the offer of Thalapathy66 and said, The film happened just at the right time when I was getting done with all of my prior commitments and I was listening to new scripts, it was the right script that came at the right time. It’s a film for families, which I always wanted to do.

Opening about her role in the film, she said, The character I am playing in the film is fiercely headstrong. She is someone who stands up for herself and is supportive and protective of her people.

The actress also shared that she has always been a fan of Thalapathy Vijay as she recalled an incident from childhood in an interview with Filmfare. Recently, I went to my best friend's wedding and I was surrounded by the girl who I’ve known literally since I was 12 and all we were talking about was how we’d get our dads to get us Vijay Sir's film CDs and how we’d all watch and dance watching him and things... so I’ve always, always adored Sir and finally getting to work with Sir makes me very happy," the actress remincised.

Thalapathy Vijay and the team have completed 25 days of a lengthy schedule with a major cast taking part in it. Rashmika Mandanna, the leading lady, was also part of the shoot. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha are playing a prominent cast in the movie. The film is scheduled for Pongal, 2023 release.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 is produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju & Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations and will be mounted on a lavish scale. Thaman is the music composer.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is also waiting for the release of her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu with Siddharth Malhotra.