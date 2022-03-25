Rashmika Mandanna spills the beans on the secret to her fitness; See PIC

Rashmika Mandanna is currently busy with several projects in her kitty. But in spite of her demanding schedule, the Pushpa star never fails to visit the gym on a regular basis. Today, the actress shared a photo from her workout session. She is seen posing for a mirror selfie in a black crop top and red leggings, as she flaunts her abs.

Along with the picture, she wrote, " I don't know if I am allowed to post this picture...many of you will not like it, but I am posting this story to say that the key to your fitness goals is CONSISTENCY_with workouts, with physios, with your diets, with your thoughts, with your journey...just be consistent and enjoy it...it won't be fun for a while, but when you get used to it...you'll realize...Sending my love to you!"

Check out the post below:

Up next, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to for Bollywood with two high-profile ventures. The star's first B-town film will be Shantanu Bagchi's upcoming spy thriller Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The movie is expected to release on 10 June. This will be followed by Vikas Bahl's directorial Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan. Her other headliners include an unrevealed project with Varun Dhawan and Thalapathy66 with Vijay. Billed as a masala flick, the yet to be titled film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

