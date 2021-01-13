  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna sports a cool, never before seen avatar in first look of music video Top Tucker with Badshah

Finally, the first look of Rashmika Mandanna from her music video is out and the Dear Comrade actress looks unrecognisable.
Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed that Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a music video and is set to make her Hindi debut with the same. The stunner will be seen in rapper Badshah’s upcoming album titled, Top Tucker. Well, finally the first look of the actress from the music video is out and the Dear Comrade actress looks unrecognisable. The young beauty sports a cool and never before avatar in the first look of Top Tucker. Sharing it on Twitter, she wrote, "Ladies and gentlemen presenting to you." 

Raja Yuvan, Jonita, Amit Uchana and few others are a part of the music video. Saga Music and YRF is producing a music video in collaboration. Well, Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading her talent wings down South and now in Bollywood as well. Are you excited to see Rashmika Mandanna in a peppy number and in never before avatar? Let us know in the comment section below. Meanwhile, she is set to make her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Mission Majnu. 

Rashmika is currently in Mumbai for the film's shoot and is set to wrap up a major part of the first schedule before heading back to Hyderabad.  The upcoming project is inspired by real events and is set in the 1970s. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu's first look was released recently and has set high expectations among the moviegoers. 

