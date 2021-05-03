Rashmika Mandanna sports a hoodie and shorts as she heads to the gym for her workout routine; PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna was spotted in Hyderabad as she made her way to a gym in the city in sporty attire.

It is well known for everyone that Rashmika Mandanna is having a tight schedule in films. She has been juggling from sets to sets and very recently, she even signed her next Bollywood film titled Goodbye. However, she never skips her workout routine as to her, fitness comes first. It is very evident as she is being spotted almost every day in her gym. She is often getting spotted by the paps and the photos are giving major fitspiration to her fans.

Speaking of Rashmika’s gym routine, the actress was spotted in her gym today too. In the photos, she was seen in a hoodie, a pair of shorts and a tee. She was also seen wearing facemask in the wake of the second wave of COVID 19. Rashmika was seen wearing loafers and she got papped as she made her way into the gym.

On the work-front, other than her Bollywood debut Mission Manju, she has yet another Bollywood film in her kitty titled Goodbye, where she will be sharing the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. She will be next seen in Pushpa with Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, it is expected that more details about her joining the sets will be revealed by the makers soon. When the makers released the film’s teaser on Allu Arjun’s birthday, a short glimpse of Rashmika’s look was also revealed by the makers. She was last seen in the recently released Tamil film Sulthan with Karthi as the male lead.

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

