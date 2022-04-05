Rashmika Mandanna to play the heroic role of a Kashmiri girl in Dulquer Salmaan's film; First look out
Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next in the director Hanu Raghavapudi's upcoming untitled film. Dulquer will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in the film while Mrunal Thakur plays Sita. Now, a new cast member has been introduced, and Rashmika Mandanna has joined the cast. She is playing a never seen role in this untitled bilingual film.
The makers shared announced Rashmika Mandanna as a part of the project along with a first look poster, on the occasion of her birthday. She will be seen in a heroic role as a Kashmiri Muslim girl named Afreen. The glimpse introduces Rashmika Mandanna walking in front of a burning car. She is seen in a red hijab and a handbag with strong intensity in her eyes. Background score by Vishal Chandrasekhar augments the ferocity to the character.
The untitled film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for his melodrama movies like Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu. Vishal Chandrashekar is the music director. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, it is jointly produced by Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies who also produced Mahanati and will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.
