Rashmika Mandanna spotted at the airport in the wee hours today; Says, 'I'm already sleepy'
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna was captured by the shutterbugs early morning today. Take a look at the video.
One of the most popular actresses in the South, Rashmika Mandanna is also adored by the paparazzi. The National Crush was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours today. When she found the shutterbugs at the airport, the actress addresses them with surprise saying, 'you people don't sleep? I am already feeling sleepy." She nailed another casual look with ripped blue denim and a yellow shirt and kept her outfit comfortable with sports shoes, and hair tied into a high bun.
Rashmika Mandanna remembers the late Puneeth Rajkumar
Just a couple of days ago, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note for late Sandalwood gem Puneeth Rajkumar as their 2017 drama Anjani Putra clocked 5 years of release. Her note went like this, "It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar...sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart and forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thank you Harsha sir for this film, it means a lot to me."
Check out the video below:
Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects
The stunner will be seen as the leading lady opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the forthcoming family entertainer, Varisu. Slated to release in the cinema halls on 12th January 2023, the project will be clashing at the box office with Ajith's Thunivu.
In addition to this, she will also reprise her role as Srivalli in the much-awaited sequel, Pushpa: The Rise. Sukumar's directorial will also feature Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj. The second installment in the popular franchise will release in India and Russia simultaneously. Producer Y. Ravi Shankar confirmed the news by saying, “Exactly, a few more countries will also be included as we go along in the process. (However), the first one to be finalized is Russia."
Also Read: PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna wears a 'queen' cap with her casual look as she gets papped at Mumbai airport
A post-graduate in journalism, Prachi is a movie buff whose every thought is inspired by the silver screen. She is someo... Read more