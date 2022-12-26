Rashmika Mandanna spotted at the airport in the wee hours today; Says, 'I'm already sleepy'

One of the most popular actresses in the South, Rashmika Mandanna is also adored by the paparazzi. The National Crush was spotted at the Mumbai airport in the wee hours today. When she found the shutterbugs at the airport, the actress addresses them with surprise saying, 'you people don't sleep? I am already feeling sleepy." She nailed another casual look with ripped blue denim and a yellow shirt and kept her outfit comfortable with sports shoes, and hair tied into a high bun. Rashmika Mandanna remembers the late Puneeth Rajkumar

Just a couple of days ago, Rashmika Mandanna took to her Twitter handle and penned a heartfelt note for late Sandalwood gem Puneeth Rajkumar as their 2017 drama Anjani Putra clocked 5 years of release. Her note went like this, "It’s #5YearsForAnjaniPutra already I keep thinking about the conversations with @PuneethRajkumar...sir and he was more confident in me than myself always. He has the best heart and forever will be irreplaceable in my heart. Thank you Harsha sir for this film, it means a lot to me." Check out the video below: