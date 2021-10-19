Rashmika Mandanna SPOTTED in jovial mood as she interacts with paps; SEE

Be it attending important professional meetings or enjoying a leisure dinner night, time and again, we spot famous celebs making public appearances. Recently, it was South diva Rashmika Mandanna who caught the attention of paps on Monday, October 18. The diva made her acting debut in the Telugu flick, Chalo and ever since then she has carved a niche for herself in the South Indian industry.

Speaking of her public appearance, the South diva was seen donning a plain grey t-shirt which was topped with a beige sports jacket. With no makeup on, Rashmika Mandanna’s look was completed with hair tied in a messy bun. Keeping COVID-19 guidelines in mind, Mandanna opted for a pink mask to cover her face to protect herself from the contagious virus. Apart from this, she was spotted in a jovial mood as the actor happily interacted with the paps. While bidding adieu she also waved at the shutterbugs.

In terms of work, currently, Rashmika is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside actor Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Apart from this, she will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. Talking about her South projects, she will next feature in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pusha. The action flick is helmed by Sukumar. Lastly, she also has a Telugu movie in the pipeline alongside Sharwanand namely, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu.

