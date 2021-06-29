Rashmika Mandanna spreads monochrome magic as she shares her favourite photo with Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika Mandanna is setting major friendship goals with her throwback photo with Vijay Deverakonda. Take a look below.

Rashmika Mandanna is having a gala time while shooting for her second Bollywood project, Goodbye co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The stunner, in between the shoots, took some time off and decided to interact with her fans on Instagram. Rashmika Mandanna answered a few questions asked by her fans on IG. Many also showered her with love and best wishes. One of her fans asked Rashmika to shared her favourite photo with Vijay Deverakonda and without taking any time, she uploaded a monochrome photo of them together and we are all hearts. The photo has been clicked during Dear Comrade's music festival in Kochi.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda had left their fans mesmerised with their onscreen chemistry in movies Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. However, they share a great rapport and beyond being just co-actors. In the past, their growing friendship hit the headlines and also resulted in rumours of them dating each other. However, VD always rubbished the news stating they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika's latest post below:

On the work front, VD is in Mumbai as he is set to resume shooting for Puri Jagannadh's Liger, co-starring Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Rashmika Mandanna, on the other hand, is also in Mumbai for the shooting of Vikas Bahl directorial Goodbye. The actress has begun shooting for her second Bollywood project even before the release of her first one. She will be seen alongside in the Hindi debut film titled, Mission Majnu. Besides, she also has Allu Arjun starrer Pan-India film Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar. Also Read: RRR Big Update: Ram Charan and Jr NTR take a fun ride in the new poster; Complete dubbing for 2 languages

