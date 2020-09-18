Rashmika Mandanna spreads positivity with a powerful note; Asks if anyone has seen mood swings on her face

The always happy and cheerful actress Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a powerful note that spreads love and positivity.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is back to Hyderabad from her hometown. The stunner is back to Hyderabad after months amid COVID-19 scare. She is back to her routine and is taking time out for a workout at the gym. Besides, she is treating her fans with some amazing photos on Instagram. The always happy and cheerful looking actress Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a powerful note that spreads love and positivity. She is winning hearts yet again and fans are only dropping lovely comments on her latest Instagram post.

Flaunting her 'irreplaceable tattoo on her right arm, Rashmika Mandanna started the note expressing how proud and grateful she is about herself. "I don’t know why anything comes my way I’d just smile through it.. be it good or bad.. and honestly, I am super proud and grateful for myself. I don’t think anyone .. JUST ANYONE has seen the bad days or the mood swings on my face..," she wrote in her long note that's all about positivity.

The note further read, "That’s because I already know that there’s so much in the world that’s happening.. So many hardships that when you see me I want to take all that away and I want to make you smile.. I want you to feel at home.. I want you to feel calm.. I want you to depend on me as much as I depend on you.. I don’t want to be your favorite actress.. I just want to be your family.! What I say here.. I mean it. You matter!"

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram is all about her cheerful photos, family moments, and positivity. Recently, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself smiling wide along with a note that read, "ll those people who think strangers smiling at you is weird or mad or whatever.. you ain’t my friend.. cz I am that stranger who always smiles at everyone my way!"

