  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna spreads positivity with a powerful note; Asks if anyone has seen mood swings on her face

The always happy and cheerful actress Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a powerful note that spreads love and positivity.
122608 reads Mumbai
Rashmika Mandanna's latest Instagram post is winning hearts Rashmika Mandanna spreads positivity with a powerful note; Asks if anyone has seen mood swings on her face
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is back to Hyderabad from her hometown. The stunner is back to Hyderabad after months amid COVID-19 scare. She is back to her routine and is taking time out for a workout at the gym. Besides, she is treating her fans with some amazing photos on Instagram. The always happy and cheerful looking actress Rashmika Mandanna recently penned a powerful note that spreads love and positivity. She is winning hearts yet again and fans are only dropping lovely comments on her latest Instagram post. 

Flaunting her 'irreplaceable tattoo on her right arm, Rashmika Mandanna started the note expressing how proud and grateful she is about herself. "I don’t know why anything comes my way I’d just smile through it.. be it good or bad.. and honestly, I am super proud and grateful for myself. I don’t think anyone .. JUST ANYONE has seen the bad days or the mood swings on my face..," she wrote in her long note that's all about positivity. 

The note further read, "That’s because I already know that there’s so much in the world that’s happening.. So many hardships that when you see me I want to take all that away and I want to make you smile.. I want you to feel at home.. I want you to feel calm.. I want you to depend on me as much as I depend on you.. I don’t want to be your favorite actress.. I just want to be your family.! What I say here.. I mean it. You matter!" 

Check out her latest Instagram post below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t know why anything comes my way I’d just smile through it.. be it good or bad.. and honestly, I am super proud and grateful for myself. I don’t think anyone .. JUST ANYONE has seen the bad days or the mood swings on my face.. That’s because I already know that there’s so much in the world that’s happening.. So many hardships that when you see me I want to take all that away and I want to make you smile.. I want you to feel at home.. I want you to feel calm.. I want you to depend on me as much as I depend on you.. I don’t want to be your favorite actress.. I just want to be your family.! What I say here.. I mean it. You matter! 

A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna) on

Rashmika Mandanna's Instagram is all about her cheerful photos, family moments, and positivity. Recently, she shared a gorgeous photo of herself smiling wide along with a note that read, "ll those people who think strangers smiling at you is weird or mad or whatever.. you ain’t my friend.. cz I am that stranger who always smiles at everyone my way!"

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Day 11 highlights: Jabardasth fame Avinash makes wild card entry, Gangavva pleads to leave  

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement