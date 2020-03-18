Rashmika Mandanna is spring time come alive in a botanical summer dress; See Photos

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

The stunner once again shared a few photos of her latest look and its perfect summer wear that we all are looking for. Rashmika Mandanna is springtime come alive in a botanical summer dress and is setting major fashion goals.

South beauty Rashmika Mandanna is one of the actresses in the film industry who makes sure to stand out from the crowd. When it comes to fashion, Rashmika makes sure to grab all the limelight. He fashion sense is more of breezy, bright and minimal. The stunner once again shared a few photos of her latest look and its perfect summer wear that we all are looking for. Rashmika Mandanna is springtime come alive in a botanical summer dress, styled by Geetika Chadha. One can see in the photos, Rashmika looking pretty as ever in a floral dress.

She finished out her look with a messy high ponytail, minimal makeup and paired it with strap heels. Keeping simple and breezy is what one wants this summer and Rashmika is clearly keeping up with the trend. As coronavirus spread has shaken the world, the Dear Comrade actress made sure to request her fans to be safe at home. She captioned one of the photos: "I hope all are ok. And staying home safeeeeee!"

Check out her latest look below and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next in Allu Arjun's untitled film with director Sukumar. She is also set to make her Kollywood debut opposite actor Karthi in their upcoming film, Sultan.

Credits :Instagram

