Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Jr NTR in Trivikram Srinivas' upcoming film? Find Out

Now, reports suggest that the director Trivikram Srinivas is looking at the southern beauty to play the female lead opposite the RRR actor Jr NTR.

The gorgeous actress Rashmika Mandanna who featured in the south film Dear Comrade opposite south megastar Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly in talks to star opposite Jr NTR. The south siren, Rashmika Mandanna shared screen space with the south megastar Mahesh Babu in the blockbuster film called Sarileru Neekevvaru. There is a very strong buzz in the south film industry that the makers of the film starring Jr NTR will see the Chola actress as the female lead. The south actress has shared screen space with south superstar Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam.

Now, looks like the director Trivikram Srinivas is looking at the southern beauty to play the female lead opposite the RRR actor Jr NTR. As per the latest reports on the south diva, Rashmika Mandanna, the actress will essay the female lead in Allu Arjun's upcoming film with director Sukumar. If reports are to be believed then the stunning actress will be starring opposite the south megastar Jr NTR who is currently busy with his film with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film, will also star actor turned producer, Ram Charan in the lead.

The south star Jr NTR who featured as the lead in the south drama Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which was helmed by Ala Vaikunthapurramloo director Trivikram Srinivas, will do a film with Prashanth Neel post his film with Srinivas. The director who did his last film with Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, will be looking to recreate the same magic on screen with Jr NTR and Rashmika Mandanna.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu to play a spy in Vamsi Paidipally’s upcoming film? Find Out)

Read More