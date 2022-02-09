Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Ram Charan in RC16?

After the countrywide success of Pushpa: The Rise, national crush Rashmika Mandanna has become one of the most bankable stars in the South. Reports suggest that she is the front runner for megastar Ram Charan's RC16. Although no announcement about the film’s female lead has come out yet, but we would love to see these two stars sharing screen space.

Gowtam Tinnanuri will be directing this racy entertainer. The film is being bankrolled by UV Creations in association with NVR Cinema. The announcement for the project was made on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Producer UV Creations shared the film's announcement on Twitter, "A combination I’m definitely looking forward to! @gowtam19 @UV_Creations @NVRCinema #RCwithGowtam."

Gowtam Tinnanuri also shared on social media the note that Ram Charan and his wife Upasana sent him after watching his acclaimed outing Jersey. He posted the caption, "I have treasured this note since quite some time and was hoping to share it with the world when I get an opportunity to work with you. Never knew it will come so soon. Thank you for all the love sir. @AlwaysRamCharan #HappyDussehra."