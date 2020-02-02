Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Suriya in director Hari's upcoming film? Find Out

Now the latest update on the Suriya starrer suggest that the film will star the south diva, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The south siren Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for her film called Bheeshma. The film will star south actor Nithiin. The makers of the film Bheeshma recently released the song called Whattey Beauty. The fans and music lovers are going gaga over the funky tune. There is a strong buzz that the southern beauty will be starring in a film opposite south megastar Suriya. This film is expected to be helmed by director Hari. There is no confirmation yet on the news of the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna essaying the female lead in the Suriya starrer. There were news reports that the makers of the film helmed by Hari are looking at Petta actress Malavika Mohanan to play the lead along with the Kaappaan star Suriya.

News reports also suggested that Malavika Mohanan who is busy with Thalapathy Vijay's film Master, will play the female lead opposite Suriya in Hari's upcoming film. The film Master, is helmed by Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj. But, now the latest update on the Suriya starrer suggest that the film will star the south diva, Rashmika Mandanna. The southern actress Rashmika Mandanna got a lot of appreciation from the fans and film audience post her films like Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and Kirik Party. The dazzling actress will be seen with Kaithi actor Karthi in a film called Sultan.

The film is helmed by director Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The south megastar Suriya is currently busy with his latest film called Soorarai Pottru. The film is based on the founder of an airlines, and the Kaappaan actor will be essaying the lead role in the film. The teaser of the film called Soorarai Pottru has proved to be a hit among the fans.

