Rashmika Mandanna stops security from pushing fans; Gets mobbed at Vijay Deverakonda's brother's movie event

Rashmika Mandanna attended the song launch event of Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand's upcoming film Baby. On Tuesday, she attended the event in Hyderabad and was mobbed by fans, who surrounded her to click selfies with her. However, as her security had to push a few fans away for her to make way, she stopped them and obliged to click selfies.

In the video, one can see, Rashmika, walking at the event amid huge security and a fan trying to take a selfie with her. While Rashmika smiled for the camera, her bodyguard held the man and pushed him away from her path. She immediately looked at the bodyguard and said 'careful'. Later, another fan girl tried to chase her to click a selfie with her but the security stopped. She noticed that, stopped in between, and clicked a pic with the fan girl. The actress is seen saying, 'Fast, fast, fast' as they quickly take the photo.

Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful as always in ethnic dress at the event. She wore a beige anarkali dress with a matching dupatta, and minimal makeup and left her tresses open. She launched the song Premisthunna from Anand Deverakonda's upcoming Telugu film Baby.

Watch the video of Rashmika Mandanna from the event here:

Upcoming films

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Rashmika is reprising her popular character Srivalli in the sequel of Pushpa 2: The Rule, co-starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film will also feature Fahadh Faasil. She also teamed up with Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VNRTrio. This will mark her second collab with the duo after the blockbuster film Bheeshma. GV Prakash is the music composer.

The actress is also shooting for the female-oriented film Rainbow, which also features Shaakuntalam fame Dev Mohan in the lead role. Helmed by debutant director Shantharuban, Justin Prabhakaran is the music composer. She also has Hindi film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga in the pipeline.

