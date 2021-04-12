Rashmika Mandanna strikes a hand heart gesture as she is papped arriving at the airport; PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna was surrounded by shutterbugs as she arrived at the airport rocking a cool outfit. Check out the photos.

South star Rashmika Mandanna has never failed to impress fans with her amazing style choices. The diva stuns fans each time she heads out, flaunting her amazing looks. Be it casual or work-wear, the actress is always on her A game. The Dear Comrade star bagged two Bollywood films, and has been making headlines for the same. Today, the actress was spotted by the shutterbugs when she arrived at the airport looking absolutely breathtaking.

In the photos, the star can be seen rocking a cute outfit as she made her way to her car. The star donned a grey-coloured knee length dress. She accessorized her look with a black cross-body bag and uber cool sports shoes. The actress could be seen greeting the paps by waving at them. After the star sat in her car to head back home, she signaled a hand heart gesture to the cameras as she was seen smiling through her mouth mask. The diva followed the Covid-19 safety protocol by maintaining a safe social distance.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s photos:

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is busy with her upcoming projects, both for films in the South as well as in Bollywood. Her much-awaited film Sulthan, which also stars Karthi would premiere on April 2. The star is also filming for her Bollywood debut film Mission Majnu. The film is a spy thriller and also stars Sidharth Malhotra in pivotal role. The movie was officially announced on 23 December 2020 and its release date is yet to be revealed.

Also Read| Keerthy Suresh wishes her ‘darling’ Rashmika Mandanna on birthday; Says they need to click more pics together

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×