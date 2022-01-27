Rashmika Mandanna in stunning blue lehenga looks every inch beautiful; See PICS

Rashmika Mandanna has become a household name as her cute antics gave her the title of ‘National Crush’. The 25-year-old actress has a massive fan following and it is not wrong in saying that she is ruling the South film fraternity like a queen. She is currently basking in the success of her latest flick Pushpa: The Rise which also stars actor Allu Arjun. The movie has garnered lots of praise from the audience. The actress rocks both western and traditional attires like a pro and keeps updating her looks on Instagram. On Thursday, Rashmika shared some photos in a stunning blue lehenga.

The outfit was designed by ace designer Manish Malhotra and Rashmika looked every inch beautiful in it. Her hair was sleek and the makeup was neutral, enhancing her natural features. Nonetheless to say, she defined royalty in her latest clicks. While sharing the photos, Rashmika wrote, “Trying to pose be like.” Her fans also could not keep calm and started commenting as soon as she posted the photos. They also left hearts emoticons in the comment section.

See Rashmika’s post here:

Rashmika Mandanna has recently completed her five years in showbiz. She started her career with a Kannada film Kirik Party in 2016 and has also appeared in several Telugu films. Her Bollywood debut is yet to be made.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna is currently basking in the success of her blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun. She also has a Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand in her kitty.

