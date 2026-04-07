Rashmika Mandanna stuns in traditional Kodava saree, blushes as Vijay Deverakonda dedicates speech to his ‘Rushi’; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding was the biggest highlight of 2026. Despite dating for years, the couple stayed tight-lipped, only to give a pleasant surprise to their fans. After getting married according to her Telugu traditions in Udaipur on February 26, 2026, the couple celebrated their union by hosting a Coorg-style soiree, paying homage to Rashmika’s roots. Check out the viral video!

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Coorg reception

After getting married in Udaipur as per traditions, hosting a star-studded wedding reception in Hyderabad, distributing sweets and food across the country, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda finally went to Coorg to celebrate their union. Several viral videos show the couple entering the reception venue in traditional attire.

The Animal actress can be seen paying homage to her customs by donning a Kodava silk saree in traditional drape. As for her husband, he looked dapper in a blue suit layered over a crisp white shirt. The attendees at the gala couldn’t stop rooting for the celebrity couple as they made a grand entry into the venue.

Check it out:

Rashmika has always been proud of her customs and culture. Hence, she took the opportunity to channelize her inner Kodava bride. The Dear Comrade actress wore a silk saree in green and pink with traditional gold jewellery. She tied her hair in a high bun and decorated it with beautiful white Morga flowers.

Upon their arrival on stage, the Arjun Reddy actor took over the mic and gave a fun speech. He started by mentioning that this is the third time in Coorg. Vijay added, “The first time, before I knew Rushi, with my school friends. Coorg was our first holiday destination. I've always been fond of Coorg women and their beauty. Now I've married one, and I'm truly happy.”

A month after getting into wedlock in an intimate wedding in Udaipur, the couple resumed work. They are all set to entertain the audience with their upcoming movie, Ranabaali. The Telugu film will mark the first collaboration of the couple after their union. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the movie is scheduled to hit cinemas on September 11, 2026.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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