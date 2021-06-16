Rashmika Mandanna stuns in a satin slip dress and her panache will make you go weak in knees

Rashmika Mandanna’s recent picture is making the headlines for all the right reasons.

Rashmika Mandanna has been one of the most talked about actresses in the Southern film industry. The actress made her acting debut with the 2016 release Kirik Party and has managed to give several hit movies in her career of five years. Interestingly, Rashmika is not just known for her acting prowess and good looks, but her fashion sense is also a thing among the fans. In fact, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actress is also quite active on social media and often share stunning pics of herself which often take the internet by a storm.

Keeping up with this trajectory, Rashmika’s recent pic from one of her photoshoots have been grabbing a lot of attention. In the picture, the actress looked like a sight to behold in a purple coloured satin slip dress. The Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu actress completed her look with wired neck piece and had her hair tied in a low pony. Besides her make up game was also on point which added on to her panache. Rashmika had captioned the image as, “Someone said - A girl who’s going to do big things, can’t let the small things get to her...and I totally relate to it!”

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s post:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Rashmika is all set to make her big Bollywood debut and has two projects in her kitty which include Amitabh Bachchan starrer Goodbye and ’s Mission Majnu. In fact, she recently resumed shooting for Goodbye. Sharing the update on her Instagram story, Rashmika wrote, “Dear diary resumed shoot for Goodbye and everyone in the set met Aura and loved her. Meeting everyone on the set and getting my work mode on was so exciting, got to spend some time with @parthmangla talking about work and everything random”.

