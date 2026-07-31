Rashmika Mandanna suffers from hip injury amid Ranabaali and Mysaa shoot; Report

Rashmika Mandanna is currently working on her upcoming films Ranabaali and Mysaa. However, reports suggest that the actress has suffered a hip injury, following which she may have to step away from filming for six weeks.

Rashmika Mandanna suffers from a hip injury during the shoot

According to multiple reports, including News18 Telugu, Rashmika Mandanna sustained a hip injury while shooting. The actress is reportedly said to have suffered a complete tendon detachment while filming a dance sequence, after which she was taken to a hospital by the crew.

Reports further suggest that doctors have advised six weeks of complete rest and rehabilitation, leading her to take a break from filming. However, these details are based on reports for now, and no official confirmation has been provided by the actress or her team.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in a lead role in the romantic comedy Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film served as a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012) and featured Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

The film followed Kunal, a chef, and Diya, an architect, a long-time couple who travel to Sicily to escape questions about marriage. During their vacation, they meet Ally, Diya’s free-spirited friend, who becomes part of their journey and unexpectedly develops feelings for Kunal.

What begins as a playful test of Kunal’s love for Diya soon becomes complicated as Ally grows emotionally attached to him. Back in India, as wedding preparations begin, the growing bond between Kunal and Ally creates tension and forces everyone to confront their feelings. Caught between a new connection and years of shared memories, Kunal must decide between the two relationships. The film received mixed reviews upon release.

Looking ahead, Rashmika will appear alongside Vijay Deverakonda in the period action film Ranabaali. The film is reportedly set in the late 1800s and is said to be inspired by events from that era, with Vijay playing the role of a warrior. The film also features Arnold Vosloo in a key role and is scheduled to release on September 11, 2026.

Additionally, Rashmika will headline the action film Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle. She is also rumoured to appear in Allu Arjun’s Raaka , although an official update is awaited.

ALSO READ: 7 Malayalam movies on OTT for best weekend: Mammootty’s Rorschach to Padakkalam and Nivin Pauly’s Sarvam Maya