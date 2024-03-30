Rashmika Mandanna sweats it out in new gym VIDEO as she gives a glimpse into her intense workout regime

Rashmika Mandanna is back again on her fitness routine, as she has been doing many rounds of the gym recently. The actress, who is currently busy with the schedule of her upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule, is taking some time after her slate to take back her fitness routine on a proper trail.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has now shared another glimpse from her social account, and fans cannot keep calm after seeing their National Crush's dedication to fitness. Have a look!

Rashmika is back on the fitness track

On March 30 evening, the Srivalli star took to her social platform Instagram, shared a glimpse of her workout session, and wrote, “My happiest time is when I am doing a core strengthening workout.” In the video, Rashmika can be seen on a yoga mat while perfectly doing her workout session.

Soon after Rashmika's post went viral, fans took to her comments section and praised the actor for her commendable dedication to a healthy lifestyle. One fan wrote, “Always getting that workout in,” while the other wrote, “My strong lady.”

Rashmika had previously indicated that she could not continue her gym plan owing to her workfront commitments, but it appears that she has resumed her workout sessions and will provide her fans with inspiring warm-up videos and glimpses.

Rashmika wishes Vijay Deverakonda for Family Star

Earlier, Rashmika took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming wish for her Geetha Govindam co-star Vijay Deverakonda along with the team of The Family Star in which she wrote, “I wish my darlings @ParasuramPetla and @TheDeverakonda the bestestestestttt for #FamilyStar ..April 5th it isssss! So exciteddddd! You guys definitely have a winner on hand! party kavaliiiii! @mrunal0801 all the best my love!”

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films

Rashmika is currently focusing on the schedule for her forthcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule. The sequel also has Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles. The film stars Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Prathap, and many others in important roles. The upcoming action thriller is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers.

Apart from Pushpa: The Rule, Rashmika will appear in Sekhar Kammula's upcoming drama Kubera, opposite Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Rashmika has also collaborated with director Rahul Ravindran, who wrote and directed her next thriller, The Girlfriend, which Allu Aravind is producing under the Geetha Arts banner.

