Rashmika Mandanna takes airport dressing a notch higher as she gets clicked leaving Hyderabad for Pushpa shoot

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to join Allu Arjun for Sukumar directorial titled, Pushpa.
After Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna was spotted at Hyderabad airport as she was leaving the city for the shooting of their upcoming film, Pushpa. The actress is heading to Andhra Pradesh for the first schedule of upcoming Telugu film, Pushpa. The makers of Sukumar directorial are shooting at Maredumalli forests in AP near Rajamundry. Like always, Rashmika Mandanna once again takes airport dressing a notch higher in a chic head to toe black look paired with a tan jacket. The Dear Comrade actress looked every bit classy in all-black look and of course, not without her sunnies. 

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to join Allu Arjun for Sukumar directorial and fans can't keep calm to catch them together on the big screen. The first look of Bunny as a lorry driver has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. Pushpa revolves around a red sandalwood smuggling racket. However, there is no revelation regarding the same by the makers yet. Meanwhile, check out Rashmika Mandanna's photos below. 

Take a look 

Earlier during the promotions of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla shared about his upcoming film with Sukumar. He said, "Sukumar is not only a director but also my best friend. We have a personal journey regardless of this film. We are collaborating after almost 10 years and we tried to collaborate but things didn't just fall into place. I think it will come out as one of my best films." 

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

