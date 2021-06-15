  1. Home
Rashmika Mandanna takes her pet Aura on the sets of Goodbye; REVEALS it was 'exciting'

From visiting Charmee Kaur to spending time with her new pet Aura, Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading some hope and positivity with her posts on social media.
Rashmika Mandanna takes her pet Aura on the sets of Goodbye; REVEALS it was 'exciting'
Rashmika Mandanna is back in Mumbai for the shooting of her second Bollywood project, Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The Dear Comrade actress is super excited about it and is enjoying every bit of her work. The actress is equally keeping her fans updated about everything. From visiting Charmee Kaur to spending time with her new pet Aura, Rashmika Mandanna has been spreading some hope and positivity with her posts on social media. 

The gorgeous actress has now shared her experience of going back to the sets and this time, with Aura. The new mommy took Aura on the sets of Goodbye and revealed they had an exciting time together. Before joining the team, Rashmika Mandanna even visited Liger co-producer Charmee Kaur and spent some quality time with her. They bonded over their pets and the photos are all things cute. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Charmee wrote, "When AURA meets ITEM Congratulations to new mom @rashmika_mandanna , your baby is the most adorable angel N yes , welcome to aamchi mumbai." 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charmmekaur (@charmmekaur)

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna will be making her Hindi debut alongside Sidharth Malhotra in their upcoming film, Mission Majnu. Her second Bollywood project Goodbye is being directed by Vikas Bahl. 

Rashmika will soon become a Pan-India star with Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa. The film is directed by Sukumar and will release in 2 parts. Pushpa also has a National Film Award winner Fahadh Faasil. 

Credits :Instagram

