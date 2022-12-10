Rashmika Mandanna takes the comfy way as she sports a checkered shirt with round-toed slides for lunch

For her day out, Rashmika Mandanna made sure to keep things simple and comfy to deal with the Mumbai weather and hence picked out an easy look. The actress was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a checkered shirt with black denim and this year's hottest and trendy round-toed slides.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actresses who sports interesting ensembles that are wearable plus eye-catching. One can see, Rashmika carried a black sling bag and kept her beauty look minimal. Nothing out-of-the-box but the Pushpa actress always manages to make a statement even with a casual look. A pair of sunnies rounded off her look!