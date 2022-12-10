Rashmika Mandanna takes the comfy way as she sports a checkered shirt with round-toed slides for lunch
For her day out, Rashmika Mandanna made sure to keep things simple and comfy to deal with the Mumbai weather and hence picked out an easy look. The actress was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai wearing a checkered shirt with black denim and this year's hottest and trendy round-toed slides.
Rashmika Mandanna is one of the few actresses who sports interesting ensembles that are wearable plus eye-catching. One can see, Rashmika carried a black sling bag and kept her beauty look minimal. Nothing out-of-the-box but the Pushpa actress always manages to make a statement even with a casual look. A pair of sunnies rounded off her look!
Upcoming projects
Last seen in GoodBye alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna has signed a long list of Hindi films. She has Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra which will go for a direct OTT release. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the story of the film revolves around the untold story of India's greatest covert operation.
Besides this, she has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. This Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial will hit the screens in August 2023.
Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for a grand release of her upcoming Tamil film Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the much-awaited film is scheduled to be released in theatres on 12 January 2023 during Pongal.
