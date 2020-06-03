Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Chinmayi Sripada condemn the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala
The death of an elephant in Kerala due to eating a firecracker filled pineapple has sparked outrage across the country. Many people took to their social media accounts to condemn the shocking incident that has left many feeling helpless. South actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and singer Chinmayi Sripada took to their social media handles to condemn the horrific attack on a 15-year-old elephant in Kerala who was reportedly pregnant. As per media reports, in Kerala's Malappuram district, someone fed a pregnant elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers, which led to the elephant dying while she stood in the middle of a river.
When the news came to light everyone was shocked and expressed their disbelief over someone committing such a heinous crime. As per the latest media reports, a FIR has been lodged in this incident. As per news reports, the FIR has been lodged against the unidentified people, under the Wild Life Protection Act. The forest officer, Mohan Krishnan reportedly said that the firecrackers exploded in the elephant's stomach, and at the particular moment the elephant must have only thought of the baby.
#Repost tedthestoner ・・・ A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil's horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won't help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it's a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.
The forest department of Kerala took to Twitter to share the shocking news and question how the elephant died in the man vs animal conflict. Many celebrities have been tweeting about this terrible incident and questioning human nature that would allow someone to commit such a heinous crime.
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Feeling so bad. We humans do these sins that's why we deserve this Coronavirus, earthquake and cyclone etc. Shame on us. Who the hell are those ppl who killed this pregnant elephant. #Shame #Disgusting. God plz forgive us the humans the so called superior race.