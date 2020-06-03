Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia & Chinmayi Sripada condemn the death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala

South actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and singer Chinmayi Sripada took to their social media handles to condemn the horrific act involving a 15-year-old elephant in Kerala who was reportedly pregnant.

The death of an elephant in Kerala due to eating a firecracker filled pineapple has sparked outrage across the country. Many people took to their social media accounts to condemn the shocking incident that has left many feeling helpless. South actors like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, and singer Chinmayi Sripada took to their social media handles to condemn the horrific attack on a 15-year-old elephant in Kerala who was reportedly pregnant. As per media reports, in Kerala's Malappuram district, someone fed a pregnant elephant a pineapple filled with firecrackers, which led to the elephant dying while she stood in the middle of a river.

When the news came to light everyone was shocked and expressed their disbelief over someone committing such a heinous crime. As per the latest media reports, a FIR has been lodged in this incident. As per news reports, the FIR has been lodged against the unidentified people, under the Wild Life Protection Act. The forest officer, Mohan Krishnan reportedly said that the firecrackers exploded in the elephant's stomach, and at the particular moment the elephant must have only thought of the baby.

The forest department of Kerala took to Twitter to share the shocking news and question how the elephant died in the man vs animal conflict. Many celebrities have been tweeting about this terrible incident and questioning human nature that would allow someone to commit such a heinous crime.

(ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha, Varun & others horrified after a pregnant elephant was killed by a man)

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×