Rashmika Mandanna teaches Kannada to Ranbir Kapoor during Animal promotions: WATCH

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently promoting their next movie Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The lead pair were recently spotted outside of Indian Idol where they had a moment when Rashmika tried to teach Ranbir some Kannada.

Both were spotted having this small but cute moment interacting with paparazzi and is definitely gonna win hearts. Animal is gearing up for its release this coming December 1st and will be a different avatar for Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch Rashmika teach Ranbir Kapoor some Kannada

