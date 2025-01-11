Rashmika Mandanna teases Pushpa 2 director Sukumar with a not-so-nice photo as she misses him on his birthday

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 emerged as nothing less than an enigma at the box office. The Sukumar directorial broke several records within a very short span post-release. Amid all the continued success, the talented filmmaker now celebrates his 55th birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashmika Mandanna dropped a cute photo of herself and filmmaker Sukumar from the sets of Pushpa 2. It featured the diva catching some sleep amidst a little break. However, it was the director who could be seen curiously sneaking up on the diva as she rested.

Have a look at Rashmika’s IG story here:

Along with the post, the actress penned a special note, as she wished the talented director on his birthday. Rashmika’s caption read, “Happiest birthday @aryasukku sirrrrr! I miss youuuuuu. Now I have many nice photos of you.. but I loveeee this one Cz this is just soooooo you!”

Well, in one of her previous Instagram posts, Rashmika Mandanna had extended heartfelt gratitude to all the cast and crew of Pushpa 2, as she retrospected her long association with the film franchise.

She had dropped a bunch of photos from different moments behind the scenes with everyone of them.

Check out her post here:

However, when it came to speaking about filmmaker Sukumar, she expressed having formed nothing less than an emotional connection with him over the years.

Pushpa 2 was released in theaters on December 5, 2024.

