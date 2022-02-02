For Rashmika Mandanna, Telugu film industry has been very kind, actress completes 4 years

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly the most sought-after actress in the Telugu film industry. She made her Telugu debut with Chalo opposite Naga Shaurya and hasn’t looked back since then. She charmed the Telugu audience with her beauty, cuteness, dancing, and acting. And today, exactly, 4 years back, her first Telugu movie Chalo was released in the theatres and the actress went down the memory lane to reminisce happy memories.

Rashmika Mandanna took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt message to thank fans, the Tollywood industry, and her first movie director Venky Kudumula. She reshared a poster containing a beautiful collage of monochrome pics from the movie Chalo and wrote, "TFI.. Sparklesit’s been 4 years since I’ve come here and you’ve been so kind.. Thankyou to everyone who’s made my journey so special! Thankyou @VenkyKudumula for making this happen Red heart#happy4yearsofchalo."

Rashmika has certainly come a long way. Now, the Kannada beauty has become a household name with movies like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Bheeshma, and the recently released blockbuster film Pushpa, where everyone is going gaga over her song Saami Saami. She has a promising year too as she is all set to mark her Bollywood debut opposite Siddharth Malhotra in Mission Majnu. Although Covid has been playing a spoilsport, nevertheless, the film will see the light on 13 May 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna has garnered a huge fan following, she is a very active social media user and makes sure to grab the eyeballs with every new post, which also made her the National Crush.

