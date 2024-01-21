Rashmika Mandanna thanks Delhi Police, pens post after man accused of making her deepfake video gets arrested

Rashmika Mandanna became the victim of Deepfake, an app that is infamous for creating AI-generated fake videos of public figures. After a case was filed, the cops got proactive, and finally, they arrested the man responsible for creating that video. A while ago, the Animal actress thanked the Delhi Police for their hard work.

Rashmika Mandanna expresses gratitude for arresting the man behind her morphed video

Back in November 2023, Rashmika Mandanna made headlines after her morphed video started circulating online. Soon after, an investigation was initiated, and after more than two months, the Delhi Police finally got hold of a 24-year-old from Andhra Pradesh who was behind making her video allegedly to gain followers online. Taking to Instagram, the actress penned a post expressing her heartfelt gratitude towards the cops. She also used the platform to create awareness and urged people to seek help in case any of their pictures get morphed and circulated online.

On her Instagram stories, she penned, “Expressing my heartfelt gratitude to @delhi.police_official. Thank you for apprehending those responsible. Feeling truly grateful for the community that embraces me with love, support and shields me. Girls and boys- if your image is used or morphed anywhere without your consent. It is wrong! And I hope this is a reminder that you’re surrounded by people who will support you and action will be taken!”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Rashmika Mandanna reacted to her deepfake video

After Rashmika’s video went viral online, she expressed her concern on X (formerly Twitter) and penned a lengthy note slamming the act. Her post read, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me, but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused. Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can’t imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

Take a look:

After Rashmika, morphed video of actress like Kajol, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt also surfaced online, the recent victim being actress Nora Fatehi. Speaking about the same, Nora took to her Instagram story and revealed a fake video in which she can be seen advertising for a retail clothing company's end-of-season sale.

Sonu Sood reacts to his deepfake video

A couple of days ago, actor Sonu Sood also received an edited video of himself. Bringing the incident to lights, the actor took to his Instagram stories and made people aware of the fake video that’s being used to defraud people. He also cautioned everyone to stay vigilant and stop spreading the fabricated clip.

In his post, he wrote, “This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls.”

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Case: 24-year-old arrested by Delhi Police, confesses he did it to gain followers