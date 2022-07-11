Rashmika Mandanna & Tiger Shroff roped in to share screen but it's not what you think; Deets Inside

Speculations were rife that Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff will be seen together as the lead pair in director Shashank Khaitan's next. However, the Pushpa actress has now cleared the air and has confirmed that although she is working with the Baaghi actor, it is not for a film. She dropped a video on Instagram of dancing with Tiger Shroff along with the caption, "The rumours were true you guysssss...lol!! @tigerjackieshroff and I shot for ad...Working with tiger was absolute Fire...Look forward to it."

It will be exciting to see what will be the end product of their fresh chemistry.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO

Now, coming to her other professional commitments, Rashmika will soon be an official part of Bollywood with Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming spy-thriller titled Mission Majnu. She will further cement her position in B-town with Ranbir Singh fronted Animal and Amitabh Bachchan headlined Goodbye.

From Bollywood to the South, Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady in Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked-about family entertainer Varisu. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the project is expected to be out in cinema halls during Pongal 2023. Produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the venture is being financed on a massive scale. Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha will also be seen doing secondary roles in Varisu.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will essay the role of Afreen in Dulquer Salmaan's bilingual drama, Sita Ramam. This flick has been shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam and is likely to reach the audience on the 5th of August this year.

Also: Raashii Khanna heaps praises on 'Ante Sundaraniki'; Calls Nani starrer 'a gem'