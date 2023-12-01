Rashmika Mandanna to be part of Vijay Deverakonda’s Family Star?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumored to be dating for a long time. However, both actors have claimed that they are just close friends. The rumored couple starred together in popular films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam. Recent reports suggest the two are coming together for Vijay Deverakonda’s new film, Family Star.

A viral video of the two actors along with the main lead of the film, Mrunal Thakur, dancing to a song from the film has been leaked online. In the video, Rashmika Mandanna is seen in a pastel-colored lehenga, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a white suit, and Mrunal Thakur is seen in a red lehenga. The video further shows Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna, and Mrunal Thakur dancing to a peppy song. Reports suggest that this video is said to have been shot in New Delhi.

The Animal actress and the Lust Stories 2 star have been seen sharing the same Instagram story, many reports suggest that the Varisu actress is doing a special song or a cameo in the movie. However, it is not yet confirmed if the Sita Ramam star is a part of the Family Star cast. An official announcement from the makers of Family Star would clarify whether or not the conjectures are true.

About Vijay Deverakonda Family Star

Family Star is a relationship drama directed by Parasuram Petla. Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur will play the lead roles in the film. Rashmika Mandanna is expected to have a cameo appearance. The film is produced by Dil Raju and was initially scheduled to release during Sankranti 2024. However, the release date has been postponed to summer 2024.

Upcoming projects of Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is all set to reprise her captivating role as Srivalli in the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, helmed by Sukumar. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Independence Day next year.

Additionally, Rashmika will reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film tentatively titled VD12. Official confirmation regarding the release date and genre of VD12 is still pending. The actress recently shared details about her upcoming film with director Rahul Ravindran, titled The Girlfriend. The title and first look for the film were unveiled, showcasing Rashmika in the lead role.

Upcoming projects of Mrunal Thakur

Moving on to Mrunal Thakur, her upcoming project Hi Nanna is a romantic drama that explores the relationship between a father and a daughter, with a romantic angle woven into the storyline. The film features an ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Meera Jasmine, Angad Bedi, and others, with Shruti Haasan making a cameo appearance.

Bankrolled by Mohan Cherukuri and Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala under the banner of Vyra Entertainments, the film boasts Sanu John Varghese as the cinematographer and Praveen Antony as the editor. The trailer, released earlier this year, received positive reviews from fans and critics. Nani's Hi Nanna is set to grace the silver screens on December 7th.

