Rashmika Mandanna to join Allu Arjun for Pushpa 2: The Rule shoot from THIS date

Rashmika Mandanna who was recently seen in the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is set to start shooting for her next film Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun from December 13th onwards.

With the film Animal running successfully in theaters and breaking existing records of box office collections, Rashmika Mandanna is ready to reprise her role as Srivalli once again.

Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule

According to an independent source, “Rashmika Mandanna is extremely happy with the love and praise she is receiving for the film Animal. Immediately after the massive success of Animal, Rashmika will begin the shoot for the highly ambitious and blockbuster franchise Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 13th in Hyderabad. The actress will be reprising her iconic role of Srivalli in the film starring Allu Arjun.”

Seeing Rashmika Mandanna as the ever-sweet Srivalli once again in the Allu Arjun starrer is surely going to excite her fans and audiences very much. The leading lady of Animal has been garnering very much appeal from the audience for her acting, even though the film has formulated one of the most polarizing opinions of a film.

Many audience members criticized the way the film was presented and blamed it for being misogynistic in nature but others touted the film to be a gory and violent film with a huge appeal to mass action moments throughout the film.

Whatever it may be, the film is definitely garnering huge income at the box office, catapulting the range of Ranbir Kapoor from a leading star of Hindi cinema to a superstar.

Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Rashmika Mandanna who is set to join the film Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar is slated to release next year with Allu Arjun headlining the film alongside actors Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more reprising their roles from the first film.

Moreover, Rashmika Mandanna is also playing the lead role in the female-centric film The Girlfriend which is directed by singer Chinmayi Sripaada’s husband and actor-director Rahul Ravindran. The principal filming of the same has already begun.

