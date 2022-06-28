Rashmika Mandanna is too hot to handle in a pink saree but her makeup had us taking notes; PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna channels celestial grace in a two-toned pink saree and we cannot get enough of her latest look. Mandanna is known for her simple yet comfy style statement but her latest look speaks otherwise. The stunner has upped her fashion game with a regal finish.

One can see in the photos, Rashmika Mandanna is sporting a simple yet elegant saree teamed with a sleeveless blouse. Going by the series of snapshots that she has shared on Instagram, the Dear Comrade actress can play a perfect muse. Don't you think? The right choice of blouse is actually elevating her traditional ensemble.

Rashmika Mandanna capped off the glamorous look with open hair, a matte bronzer, beige eyeshadow and a nude lip. There's nothing like a perfect eyeliner, a bit smudged to make look even more attractive.

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr and makeup by Riddhima Sharma, Rashmika completed her look with a pair of statement earrings in diamonds.

Check out her photos below:

On the work front, the Pushpa actress has a number of Bollywood films in her kitty- Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra, Goodbye alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Animal co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

She is also shooting for her upcoming South biggies- a yet-to-be-titled film opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The film is written and being directed by Vamshi Paidipally. She is also a part of Dulquer Salmaan's film Sita Ramam. The teaser of the film was released recently.