Rashmika Mandanna tries 'different kinds of poses' in her latest PHOTO; Asks fans 'if it is working?'

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most versatile stars, not just in terms of acting but also in terms of her fashion choices. Giving an example of the same, the actress uploaded a stunning picture, where she can be seen in a white pant suit with a crop top and pants. She captioned it as, “Trying different kinds of poses.. is it working?” The star has been making her fans content by treating them with amazing photographs on her social media handle.

Recently, the award winning actress celebrated 5 years of her debut film Kirik Party. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film starred Rakshit Shetty in the lead. Also, the actress celebrated the success of her most recent outing Pushpa: The Rise. The Sukumar directorial that starred Allu Arjun in the lead, was highly appreciate by the fans. Pushpa also managed to make a mark on the commercial front.

In the meantime, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to commence her journey in B-town. Firstly, she will be sharing screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in the film Mission Majnu. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, Mission Majnu is slated to hit the screens on 13 May 2022. She will also team up with Amitabh Bachchan for the film Goodbye. The film is being helmed by filmmaker Vikas Bahl. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment, the release date for the film is not out yet. Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna also has a Telugu film, Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu alongside Sharwanand in her kitty.