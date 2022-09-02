Rashmika Mandanna, Trishna Krishnan, Karthi team up with Deepika Padukone, Kapil Sharma for Mega Blockbuster

There is something huge coming for all the movie buffs that are top stars from Bollywood and the South are collaborating on a huge project. Rashmika Mandanna, Karthi, and Trishna Krishnan have teamed up with Deepika Padukone and comedian Kapil Sharma for a project titled Mega Blockbuster. They all have shared a similar poster, leaving fans super excited and curious about what's in store.

On Friday, Deepika Padukone shared a poster of herself from her upcoming project Mega Blockbuster and wrote, "Surprise" with hashtags Trailer Out 4th Sept and Mega Blockbuster. Rashmika Mandanna too on Thursday dropped a poster of herself from the same project. She wrote, on Instagram. Her caption read, "Fun Stuff" with hashtags Mega Blockbuster, Trailer Out 4th Sept, Excited, and Collab. In the poster, Rashmika is seen joining her hands and smiling at the camera. Similar posts have also been shared by actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, and cricketer Rohit Sharma as well.

Trisha Krishnan too shared a poster of herself from the project on Instagram and wrote, "Can't keep calm, whereas Karthi also shared a poster of himself and captioned, "stay tuned to find more." We wonder what's in store. Well, it sure will be a visual treat to watch all-stars together in one frame. But is it a show, series, a video? Well, for all the answers we have to wait till next Monday.

Take a look at Rashmika, Deepika, Trisha, Karthi, and Kapil's posts here:

According to the many posts by the actors, the trailer of Mega Blockbuster will be out on September 4.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Pawan Kalyan: Larger-than-life actor to young blood politician, a true hero on and off screen