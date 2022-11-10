Rashmika Mandanna trolled for not watching Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Don't forget your roots

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses in the South. She enjoys a massive fan base, so receives hate and gets trolled. Recently, the actress faced trolls for her reaction to Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara, which has spread its magic worldwide irrespective of the language barrier. Rashmika Mandanna was recently criticized and trolled for her recent comment about Kannada hit Kantara. Recently, the Goodbye actress revealed that she hasn't watched Kantara yet when asked about her reaction. The South beauty, who is quite a popular face among paparazzi, was asked at the airport about Kantara and if she has watched the movie.

After she replied that she hasn’t so far, she was hit with a storm of comments, accusing her of not being respectful to her seniors and ‘forgetting her roots.’ For unversed, Rishab Shetty is one who gave break to Rashmika Mandanna in the film industry with the film Kirik Party. The film not only became a success but also gave a path for the actress to fly. Watch Rashmika Mandanna's reaction to Kantara here:

Rashmika Mandanna hit by trolls A fan on Twitter wrote, "U didn't wished for Kannada rajyotsava and u didn't even watched Kantara, the director who brings u into the Industry...We don't want u in Kfi,,,Plz sty wherever u r...Get lost...Cover drive hodid saku.. bidu el keloke yaru illa.." Another user tweeted, "I don't comment on her personal but what about gratitude towards kirikparty team which lifted her career to next level she doesn't know the production name she didn't wish Charlie but she wishes other languages movies she didn't wish Kantara when whole India celebrating the movie."

Rashmika Mandanna breaks silence on getting 'hate' for not watching Kantara Well, just a few days after receiving online trolls for not watching Kantara, Rashmika Mandanna took to social media and penned a lengthy note as she described herself as the “punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there”.