Rashmika Mandanna is a true diva in a black slit gown as she takes over the camera in a stunning pose; See PIC

Apart from professing amazing acting skills, Rashmika Mandanna also has a great level of sartorial choice. Be it airport, gym or events, the actress definitely knows how to make heads turn with every outfit. The actress has now taken her fashion game a bar high in a black gown, which is all things classy and glamorous.

Rashmika Mandanna took her Instagram handle and shared a pic of herself in a high slit black gown with a strapless plunge neck by Dollaypop. She can be seen giving a stunning pose flaunting her perfect curves and toned legs in the slit dress. Keeping her accessories minimum, the actress paired up the long gown with diamond earrings and a ring. With neatly placed hair and strappy heels, the Pushpa actress completed the look and seemed like a true diva.

We loved Rashmika's look from head to toe and thought she oozed glamour while looking her finest in the gown. The outfit did full justice to her flawless figure and minimal yet statement-making accessories gave this a timeless look.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanns is waiting for the release of her upcoming family entertainer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu with Sharwanand. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 25. Directed by Tirumala Kishore, the film also stars veteran actresses like Khushbu, Radhika Sarathkumar and Urvashi in playing important roles.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna reviews Deepika Padukone’s Gehraiyaan, describes Shakun Batra's film as ‘real’