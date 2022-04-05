Rashmika Mandanna turns 26; Samantha, Keerthy Suresh, Anand Deverakonda post birthday wishes for Pushpa star

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna has turned 26 today and her countless fans and fellow actors have been showering the Pushpa actress with birthday wishes on her special day.

Samantha wrote, “Happy birthday @rashmika_mandanna.. Wishing you a year full of smiles and loads of success !” Keerthy Suresh shared a picture with the birthday girl from Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu's pre-release bash on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday darling @rashmika_mandanna! May you continue being as amazing as you are and have a great year ahead!” Anand Deverakonda also posted a photo with Rashmika Mandanna and captioned it, “Happy Birthday Rushieee @rashmika_mandanna”.

Hansika Motwani took to Instagram and dropped a sizzling still of Rashmika Mandanna with the caption, “Happy Birthday to this firecracker @rashmika_mandanna. Have a blessed one”. Also, Aiyaary star Rakul Preet Singh shared a photo of her celeb along with the caption, “The sweetest & most adorable! Wishing you a day full of sunshine”. Many other stars like Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan also wish the Kirik Party actor on social media.

Check out the posts below:

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is reaching new heights of stardom with her latest projects in both South and Bollywood. She will soon be making her B-town debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. This forthcoming spy thriller will be available in cinemas from 10 June. She will later share screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Vikas Bahl’s Goodbye. The star will also play the female lead opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal.

Her other venture is director Hanu Raghavapudi's flick with Dulquer Salmaan. The first look of the movie was dropped today and she will play the character of a Kashmiri girl in it.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna to play the heroic role of a Kashmiri girl in Dulquer Salmaan's film; First look out