Rashmika Mandanna turns heads with her ethnic look in red sharara as she gets clicked at airport; PICS

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular actresses, who is known for her acting prowess and fashion sense as well. Today, the actress made a statement as she was clicked at the airport. Not casual, chic or anything, she went all desi with her airport look and totally killed it. The actress made head turns with her stylish ethnic look in a sharara suit.

Rashmika Mandanna was clicked at the Mumbai airport in a desi avatar. She wore a red heavy mirror work sharara suit with a matching dupatta around her shoulders. The actress carried the ethnic outfit with subtle makeup, a black bindi and a ponytail. For accessories, the Varisu actress opted for statement earrings and bangles.



Yesterday too, Rashmika showed how to slay ethnic in a simple yet stylish suit. For the Pooja ceremony of her upcoming film VNRTRIO, she opted for a pink ethnic suit with a matching net dupatta. With minimal accessories and simple makeup, she tied her hair into a ponytail and looked beautiful as ever. The actress is definitely serving cues on how to wear ethnic on every occasion.

The film is tentatively titled VNRTrio as it marks the second collaboration between Nithiin, Rashmika Mandanna, and director Venky Kudumula. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar are bankrolling the film under Mythri Movie Makers. GV Prakash is a music composer.



Upcoming films

Rashmika Mandanna has Pushpa: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The actress will be reprising her role as Srivalli in the second installment. Directed by Sukumar, the shoot of Pushpa 2 is progressing at a brisk phase.

The young actress is also busy with her Bollywood career and has a couple of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is sharing the screen with popular star Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming action drama Animal, which is currently in the final stages of its shooting. After wrapping up the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial, Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to team up with action star Tiger Shroff for her next outing