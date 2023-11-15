Rashmika Mandanna unveils the importance of recovery; shares PHOTOS

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses in the country at present. But that is not the only thing she is known for, The multi-faceted actress is also known to be a fitness freak, who actively finds time to exercise and keep herself fit.

The Geetha Govindam actress often takes to social media to share glimpses of her workout sessions, whether it’s a home workout, or at the gym. In the latest update, the actress has taken to social media to highlight a major aspect of fitness - recovery. Rashmika shared images of herself resting, with the caption:

“Recovery is important as well.”

Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in the spy thriller film Mission Majnu, which featured Sidharth Malhotra alongside her. The film helmed by Shantanu Bagchi also featured Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and many more.

The actress will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Animal, which features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film also has Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, and more in prominent roles. As the release date of the film approaches, the makers of the film are busy with its promotions and have already released the film’s trailer, as well as three songs, titled Hua Main, Satranga, and Papa Meri Jaan. The film is all set to hit the silver screens on December 1st and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Apart from that, Rashmika is also set to reprise her role as Srivalli, in the highly anticipated sequel of the 2021 film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The film features Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, with Prakash Raj, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and many more portraying prominent roles. The film will be released on Independence Day, next year.

The actress is also slated to reunite with Vijay Deverakonda for an upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film would mark the third collaboration between the two actors. However, there is no official confirmation regarding this.

