Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrate with fans, feed each other at first post-wedding meet; Video

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, attended by close friends and family. After years of speculation around their relationship, the couple made it official in a traditional wedding that beautifully blended Telugu and Kodava customs. Following the celebrations, they returned to Hyderabad to continue post-wedding rituals and prepare for the next round of festivities.



Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda host special fan meet



Before their grand reception, the newlyweds carved out time for a special meet and greet with fans in Hyderabad, which marks their first public interaction since the wedding. The venue was tastefully decorated with florals. The meet and greet event had a warm, celebratory vibe as the couple personally greeted attendees, shook hands, signed autographs, and even posed for pictures. Rashmika was seen hugging a fan, making the interaction all the more memorable for those present.

In a heartfelt gesture, the duo served food to their fans and later joined them for lunch. A viral clip from the gathering shows Rashmika lovingly feeding Vijay with her hand, prompting loud cheers from the crowd. Fans present at the event shared that the couple spoke candidly about their relationship, revealing that it was Rashmika who proposed. For the occasion, Vijay opted for a floral kurta, while Rashmika embraced her new-bride glow in a simple saree paired with mangalsutra and sindoor.



Newlyweds to host Hyderabad reception



After their wedding, the couple shared official pictures online, which quickly became some of the most-liked wedding posts on social media. On March 3, they delighted followers with glimpses from their dreamy sangeet ceremony. Now, all eyes are on March 4, when Rashmika and Vijay will host a grand, invite-only reception in Hyderabad to celebrate their union with friends from the industry.

