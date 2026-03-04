Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Reception: Newlywed is on cloud 9 as she poses with her parents; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. As the couple celebrated their reception with several Telugu celebrities in attendance, the actress was spotted taking a moment with her parents and posing for the cameras.

Rashmika Mandanna poses together with her parents

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were seen arriving at the venue with their family members. As the couple hosted the grand evening, Rashmika took a moment to pose with her parents for a quick photo.

Wearing a bright smile, the actress donned a red saree with gold and green borders, with her hair neatly tied back. She completed her look with bridal jewellery.

Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated their wedding by sending sweets across India and offering annadanam at several temples. The actor also announced scholarships for Class 9 and 10 students in various government schools.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends in attendance. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo reportedly also held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honouring the bride’s heritage.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will next appear together in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the period action drama is slated for release on September 11, 2026, marking their first film release as husband and wife.

Recently, the film’s team shared a special glimpse celebrating their love story.

Looking ahead, Vijay also has a project titled Rowdy Janardhana, which is slated for release in December 2026. Directed by Ravi Kiran Kola, the film features Keerthy Suresh as the co-lead.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will headline an action film titled Mysaa. She is also expected to appear in a key role in Allu Arjun-starrer AA22xA6. The upcoming movie will have Deepika Padukone as the co-lead with Atlee helming the project.

