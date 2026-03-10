Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share FIRST glimpses of Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremonies; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have revealed never-before-seen looks at their wedding festivities. Sharing photos from their Pradhanam and Mehendi ceremonies on their Instagram handles, the couple revealed what it was like to live in the moment surrounded by their family members. Styled by Torani, the duo looked their best selves, immersed in lovely glimpses from their celebrations.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda reveal unseen moments from Pradhanam and Mehendi functions

Taking to her Instagram account, the Animal actress wrote about the day before her official wedding ceremony, February 25, “25.02.26. It was the Pradhanam and Mehendi evening. It was too perfect but it went off too fast.. (red heart emoji) What a stunning piece you have created!!! Torani thank you for making it so special for us. (finger heart emoji)” The couple got married a day later, on February 26, in the presence of their friends and family members, who could be seen in their photos.

Meanwhile, the Kingdom actor was also reminiscent about the memorable day, writing, “An evening most fun, an evening that was lived fully, an evening i wish had a 100 more hours in it (multiple red heart emojis).”

The duo was each photographed with their friend gangs and family members in their arms, including siblings and parents, as they blessed the couple ahead of then-big day. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot the following morning, according to traditional Telugu customs, and then in the evening, according to Coorg rituals. The two dropped breathtaking wedding photos, which broke the internet and became the most-liked Instagram post in India and Asia, exceeding 24 million likes within 48 hours.

The couple has since held a grand reception attended by the Indian film industry, including fellow actors from Telugu movies, as well as directors and other colleagues. They also did a puja at the groom’s village and distributed sweets to their fans in India across many cities, even donating food at temples.

