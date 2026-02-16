Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Mumbai airport ahead of their big fat Jaipur wedding

Currently, all eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, who are reportedly getting married by the end of this month. Recently, the couple made a rare appearance at Mumbai airport. While the celebs didn’t arrive together, they were papped at the location around the same time.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda at Mumbai airport

The buzz around Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding has kept fans intrigued. Amid all the excitement, the rumoured couple grabbed eyeballs when they were spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Twinning in brown and black casual outfits, they made heads turn.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding

Rashmika and Vijay have been dating each other for a long time. While the couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship, their going on secret dates and vacations paints a different story. Now reports suggest that the South Indian stars are all set to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in Udaipur. The event is going to be intimate, with only family and close friends in attendance.

According to NTV Telugu, they will also be hosting a star-studded wedding reception on March 4, 2026, at a popular convention centre in Hyderabad. Moreover, several big names from the south and Hindi film industry are expected to attend the bash. It’s been reported that the Dear Comrade stars have been visiting their wedding location to oversee the preparations themselves.

Earlier, a report by M9 News suggested that Vijay and his ladylove, Rashmika, got engaged in a small, traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on October 3, 2025, around Dasara. Months later, they headed to Italy to ring in the New Year together. When the Liger actor dropped unseen glimpses from his vacation, eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot Rashmika hiding behind her husband-to-be in the images. Later, they were papped returning to base after enjoying their romantic Roman holiday.

The couple is yet to confirm their relationship and their impending marriage. But while talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, the Animal actress said that she wouldn't like to confirm or deny the marriage. “I will just say when it's to be spoken about, we shall,” the actress added.

