Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Keerthy Suresh shower newlyweds with wishes

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda entered a new chapter in their lives as they tied the knot on February 26, 2026. As the celebrity couple began this new journey together, several stars shared their blessings and heartfelt wishes for them.

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Wedding: Celebrities pen heartfelt wishes for the couple

Wishing the couple well, Nani wrote, “Loads of love and congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you an even more beautiful and blissful life together, dear Vijay and Rashmika. God bless.”

In another post, Rashmika’s Cocktail 2 co-star Kriti Sanon said, “Uffffff... so much love and happiness in this frame. Congratulations, you two!! Wishing you guys a lifetime of beautiful memories and love that makes you feel alive and peaceful at the same time!!”

She added, “Rashuuuu!! I'm so, so happy for you, my love... that smile with teary eyes made me emotional! You're one of the most pure-hearted people I've ever met, and you deserve all the happiness and more, my friend! Sending you both a big hug.”

Moreover, Vijay’s Rowdy Janardhana co-star Keerthy Suresh wrote, “Congratulations, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Here’s wishing you a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Actress Ashika Ranganath, who was also part of the pre-wedding festivities, shared her wishes as well. She wrote, “It’s so lovely to see you both together, and I'm so glad I could be part of the pre-wedding madness and all the fun. Such a dreamy fairy tale of love. Congratulations, you gorgeous couple.”

Additionally, actors like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, and Vijay’s brother Anand Deverakonda also shared their warm wishes.

See the reactions here:

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot on February 26, 2026. The couple shared pictures on social media from their traditional Telugu-style ceremony.

Both actors looked regal in their outfits, with family members and close friends joining them. While the morning ceremony paid tribute to the groom’s family roots, the duo also reportedly held a second ceremony in the Kodava style, honoring the bride’s roots.

Following the wedding, Vijay and Rashmika are expected to host a reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026.

