Rashmika Mandanna walks out of Nithiin and director Venky Kudumula's film; Here's why

Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna joined hands with director Venky Kudumula for the film Bheeshma in 2020. Upon its release, Bheeshma emerged as a financial success. The film helped further propel the careers of both of its lead actors.

The successful trio was set to collaborate for the second time on a new project. But there is sad news for the fans who were anticipating this combo’s return. Rashmika has opted out of the film and will no longer be a part of the project.

Her decision to walk out of the film was a mutual one, which all parties concerned thought was the right decision. The actress backed out due to date issues. As she is working on multiple projects simultaneously, Rashmika could not allocate any dates for this film.

