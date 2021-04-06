Rashmika Mandanna wants her birthday gift from Pushpa co star Allu Arjun; Here's how the latter replied

Rashmika Mandanna had a very sweet reply to Allu Arjun's birthday wish for her and also asked him for a birthday gift.

Rashmika Mandanna turned 25 yesterday and the actress received best wishes from her close friends from the industry. Raashi Khanna, Keerthy Suresh, and many others wished Rashmika Mandanna on social media. Allu Arjun also penned a sweet birthday note for his Pushpa co-star. He tweeted, "Many many happy returns of the day to my sweetest actress @iamrashmika wish you a great day .... and a lovely year to come . May you achieve all you want dear." To this, the Dear Comrade actress had a very sweet reply to it and also asked Allu Arjun for a birthday gift.

She replied, "Thankyou so so much @alluarjun saaaaaarrrr! I want my gifttttt.. I am going to bother you to cut the cake with me when I am back on the set.." Arjun promised her saying, "Definitely..see you on the sets soon ." Well, Bunny is currently holidaying in the Maldives and will be celebrating his birthday there with friends and family. Rashmika, on the other hand, is shooting for her second Bollywood project Goodbye, co-starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, check out Rashmika and Allu Arjun's sweet Twitter conversation:

Thankyou so so much @alluarjun saaaaaarrrr! I want my gifttttt.. I am going to bother you to cut the cake with me when I am back on the set.. https://t.co/VIwnycWf2L — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2021

Definitely see you on the sets soon . — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 6, 2021

Talking about Pushpa, the film is being helmed by Sukumar and the action thriller is based on red sandalwood smuggling. The film's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, with cinematography and editing is by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and Karthika Srinivas respectively. Pushpa is scheduled to release on 13 August 2021.

Credits :Twitter

