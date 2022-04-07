Rashmika Mandanna wards off the evil eye of Vijay; Actress on cloud nine about Thalapathy66

Rashmika Mandanna got the best birthday gift ever. If you are wondering what it is then let us tell you about her dream of wanting to work with Thalapathy Vijay. The wish has got fulfilled as she has been roped opposite Vijay in the upcoming film Thalapathy66, directed by Vamshi Padipally. Rashmika Mandanna is on cloud nine about working with Vijay as she shared a set of cute pics and heartfelt note.

Rashmika Mandanna was completely star-struck after meeting Vijay at Thalapathy 66 pooja in Chennai. In the pic, she could be seen flashing her million-dollar smile and also trying to 'take his nazar.' The actress couldn't take her eyes off him and was all smiles throughout the event. With this, fans are excited about this new pair and are totally loving Rashmika's fangirl moment.

If that's not enough, she has won hearts with her caption, which read, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight."

Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th film to be helmed by National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by the National Award-winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations will be mounted on a lavish scale. The yet-to-be-titled film was launched grandly and the regular shoot has begun too.

