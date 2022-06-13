Rashmika Mandanna welcomes the week with a goofy PHOTO & showers fans with kisses

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna welcomed the new week by posting a goofy selfie on her Instagram account. Posing in a green top, our National Crush wrote on the picture "Hi". However, her funny expression takes the cake.

In the meantime, we recently came across a BTS picture of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay from the sets of their upcoming drama, Thalapathy 66. The star was seen rehearsing her dialogues in a floral mini dress, and Vijay was present on the film set in a casual look in blue.

Produced by Dil Raju's production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vamshi Paidipally is directing the project. The team is shooting for the film in Hyderabad at the moment.

A couple of crucial sequences were filmed during the first schedule of Thalapathy 66 and now, the makers are winding up a major chunk of the movie in this latest schedule.

Touted to be a wholesome family entertainer, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a fresh avatar in her next. She will essay a meaty role opposite Vijay. Before this, Vijay and veteran actress Khushbu Sundar were clicked shooting for the film at Chennai's flower garden.

Ace music director S Thaman is composing the music for the venture. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay, the film's cast also includes Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha in important roles. Thalapathy 66 is slated for Pongal, 2023 release.

Furthermore, Rashmika Mandanna will soon be stepping into Bollywood with the spy thriller, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. She further has Goodbye along with Amitabh Bachchan and Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor in her kitty.

The diva will also perform a crucial part in Dulquer Slamaan's bilingual flick, Sita Ramam. Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the movie is being presented by Vyjayanthi.

